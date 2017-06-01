Molefe is again unemployed

Lynne Brown, Minister of Public Enterprises, has asked the board of Eskom to revoke the decision to appoint Brian Molefe.

A ministerial committee recommended the action after countrywide criticism of Molefe’s reappointment.

There is as yet no mention of what position Molefe is going to fill now, or what the amount of his golden handshake will be.

It is expected that he will be looked after, and either given a good job or an exceptional farewell gift because he is such a staunch supporter of the party.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News