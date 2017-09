Moegamat Shafiek Khan scammed the South African Revenue Service (SARS) by more than R3,1 million between 2008 and 2011.

He “reduced” his income during that period and thus avoided paying R3 million tax.

Economists ask how much he should have earned if he avoided R3 million tax in four years.

It is not known whether he has any ties with the Guptas.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News