Minister sees the light

The Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, during an energy “imbizo” suddenly saw the light and reported that illegal electricity connections are a major problem throughout the country.

She warned homeowners not to allow anyone to make connections from their homes. She also issued a warning that a person who is found guilty of illegal power connections may be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

However, for the last 20 years, this practice of illegal connections has not received any noticeable action against the offense. The minister did not report where there would be a place to house all the offenders if they were found guilty and so far no significant convictions have been made in this regard.

