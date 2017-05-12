Minister seeks R6 billion, wastes R 2 million on vehicles

When the controversial social development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, announced that she was seeking R6 billion for her department to handle the Sassa payouts, she thought it was satisfactory to waste another R2.4 million on new luxury cars for herself and her deputy.

Dlamini’s competence has already been severely questioned by the courts, and it was expected that her head would have rolled in Zuma’s last equally controversial cabinet reshuffle. However, he chose to keep her amidst all the controversy.

She was not bothered with her plans to reduce department spending and nonchalantly spent R1.3 million on a luxury BMW and R1.1 million at a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Her argument is that the previous government vehicles were purchased in 2009 and had traveled more than 120 000 km. She also said that they had to be replaced because of high maintenance costs and for safety reasons.

Motor vehicle experts, however say that her arguments do not carry weight. A vehicle at 120 000km is hardly second-hand, and it certainly does not mean increased maintenance costs, while the argument about safety is a concocted idea.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News