Minister has already been absent three times

The Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs, Edna Molewa, did not appear for the third time before the parliament’s portfolio committee.

On Tuesday, she had to explain how and why unlawful expenditure incurred with the premature termination of SA Weather Services chief executive officer’s contract. The lady received a salary for nine months despite the fact that her services were terminated.

There is now an interest to see what will happen when the minister after the usual orders to appear before the parliamentary committee takes place. Analysts say that if she does not attend, it will create a precedent for other ministers who are called to explain irregularities in their departments, and it will only prove that the parliamentary committees are merely hangouts and dogs without teeth.

