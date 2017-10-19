Minister disrespects Parliament

Die Vryburger

Bathabile Dlamini - Image - Die Vryburger

The controversial social development minister, Ms. Bathabile Dlamini, earned the fury of the portfolio committee after she did not arrive for a meeting.

Also, SASSA, which falls under Dlamini, did not bother to appear.

They just let them know that they have nothing new to report on.

Meanwhile, pensioners have been pushed into uncertainty because SASSA once again has another crisis looming regarding future payments.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

