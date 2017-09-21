Millions of officials may lose medical subsidies

Should the state continue with their National Health Insurance (NHI) 2,2 million government officials can lose about R3 000 a month.

The NPA aims to dissolve all medical schemes and to establish a national plan where the state will provide all medical treatment.

The White Paper on the NHI proposes that all subsidies and tax benefits paid to medical scheme members be reallocated in a fund that will finance the NHI.

The fund will be managed by the government similar to the bankrupt Road Accident Compensation Fund.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News