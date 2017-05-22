Millions for controversial reappointed Eskom boss?

Rumors doing the rounds about the controversial, re-elected Eskom boss, Brian Molefe, is to put a few million rand in his pocket as a “performance bonus.”

Other Eskom bosses also seem to be in the queue for performance bonuses because there is currently no load shedding. This dead-normal situation now appears to be considered a performance for which large amounts will have to be paid, all at the cost of electricity consumers.

Since there start of load shedding in 2008, the big shots in the utility have already received R73 million in bonuses, and Eskom under the “competent authority” is downgraded to junk status.

The credit rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch and S & P Global have downgraded Eskom’s debt to junk status because of their dependence on the South African government.

Currently, Eskom’s debt exceeds R270 billion.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

