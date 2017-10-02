Medical fund tariff contributions increase

Medical funds announced their new rate adjustments for 2018.

Discovery members’ contributions increase by 7.9%, Bonitas with 8.7%, Momentum with 8.3%, Resolution Health by 9.6%, while Medshield’s contributions increase by 10.9%.

Medical aid contributions have over the past years rose 2% higher the inflation rate and experts attribute this to the high cost of medication and the poor performance of the rand.

It appears that the salaries of medical scheme managers are sky high and rise well above the inflation rate.

