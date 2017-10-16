MEC probes reported school rape

Gauteng Basic Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will this morning visit Mahube Valley Secondary School in Pretoria to receive a report on an alleged rape incident of a 17-year-old pupil by a scholar patroller.

The rape incident is said to have taken place on 30 September. A case has been opened with the police.

Last week, at least 87 pupils at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto alleged that they had been sexually assaulted by a scholar patroller. The 57-year-old man’s services were terminated with immediate effect and an investigation into his appointment has been launched.

The AB Xuma Primary School principal and the entire senior management has since been removed.

An independent body has been appointed to investigate all allegations levelled against the principal and her management team. The department will engage with the school governing body to establish why it should not be dissolved.

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and appeared at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He remains in police custody and will appear in court on 18 October.

The department, in partnership with the Teddy Bear Clinic and its psycho social support services, has offered counselling to the affected pupils.

“I am grateful that the department has prioritised this matter and we will leave no stone unturned,” said MEC Lesufi.

The department has reiterated that sexual assault will not be tolerated and encouraged learners to report such incidents to their parents, police or any other authority, so that action can be taken. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News