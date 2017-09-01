McBride’s daughter asks for protection order against him

The daughter of the controversial and convicted bomber, Robert McBride, received a protection order against him.

His 15-year-old daughter, who claims that McBride assaulted her, has obtained a protection order from the Brooklyn police station because she is afraid that he may cause her harm while out on bail pending the case against him.

He is currently out on bail out of R10 000, and he may not interfere with any of the witnesses.

