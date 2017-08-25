Mbeki worried about DRC, not SA

The former president, Thabo Mbeki, has expressed concern about the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to him, drastic steps must be taken to prevent the ongoing murders happening there.

Observers point out that he was South Africa’s former president and is silent about murders in his own country, such as farm murders, rapes, gang violence and other crimes that claim people’s lives daily.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

