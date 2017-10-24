Mbalula asks for police to be respected

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has demanded that the men in blue be respected.

According to him, there are laws, and they will be applied.

In the apartheid days, law and order were maintained by the men in blue, but since 1994, almost every police commissioner and police minister have been fired or convicted of offenses. It has been flushed in every charge office.

Analysts say the minister should instead ensure that every police officer is adequately trained to do honest law enforcement.

The public has lost confidence in the police service because of their inability, unwillingness, fraud, theft, and nepotism that take place daily in police ranks.

The minister pointed out that trust should come from both sides, and the police have to earn it.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

