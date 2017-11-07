Mbalula and his own ‘gang’

Die Vryburger

Fikile Mbalula - Image - Die Vryburger

A photo has been seen with Minister Fikile Mbalula and a group of men who allegedly are crime intelligence operators who work for Mbalula.

According to sources within the intelligence network, the six persons travel with the minister, and by the nature of his position, he should not have such a close connection with crime intelligence officers.

This news broke three days before a news source announced that Mbalula took control of crime intelligence.

It appears that internal battles occur within the police structure, causing distrust between the police, the Hawks and crime intelligence.

Claims that politicians are protected from these circles also seems to be true.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

