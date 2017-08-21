Maternity classrooms for schools

Schools may soon have to make provision for a special classroom for when maternity leave may occur, and where school mothers may breastfeed their babies.

This follows the announcement by the Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, that students should be allowed to give birth at school.

She says pregnant pupils’ right to basic education may not be deprived, and there have already been incidents where students in schools have given birth.

According to Motshekga, the policy in the past was that school girls may not attend school in the ninth month of their pregnancy and not three months after pregnancy, but that it has now been changed to allow them to go to school at all times. This means that they will have to bring their crying babies to school, and in turn will harm the teaching of other pupils.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News