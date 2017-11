It became known that almost a third of police crime intelligence staff have no security clearance.

Three SAPS generals did not receive clearance while another 12 clearances expired.

Also, 152 generals and brigadiers did not apply for the clearance, and more than 1,300 employers’ clearance even expired.

It appears that 6 130 members of the SAPS have no security clearance.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

