Many ANC parliamentarians want Zuma to go

The controversial president Jacob Zuma’s unpopularity is still on the rise, and rumors floating around is that more ANC politicians are demanding his head.

It seems as if the president is in for a surprise if the Constitutional Court decides that the vote should be held in secret in parliament.

Jacob Zuma faces a motion of no confidence, and if the court finds that a secret ballot is necessary, he may well be out.

Several ANC MPs apparently indicated to the Cape Times sister newspaper “The Star” that they would vote with the opposition parties in a secret ballot.

The comments of parliamentarians come amid the ANC’s party leadership call to vote for Zuma and not to support opposition parties.

However, political observers say, that a Motion of No Confidence does not necessarily end Zuma’s term as president, and if it were, another ANC member becomes the president, which does not mean an improvement.

There is the possibility that his wish can be granted to have Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as a successor, which could mean a further setback for South Africa.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

