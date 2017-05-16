Manuel condemns Eskom’s action

There is no way that the Eskom’s decision to pay R30 million for retirement can be justified.

This is the opinion of the former finance minister in the ANC regime, Trevor Manuel.

He said the Eskom directors had failed in their duty by reappointing Brian Molefe as Head of the company.

Manuel addressed delegates at the Ethical Institute’s seventh conference during which the Eskom debacle was discussed.

During the discussion, the relevant minister, Lynne Brown, also come under fire for the decision to appoint Molefe, who is caught up in controversy.

He says the events at Eskom indicate the enormous challenges South Africa must face to correct ethical deviations.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

