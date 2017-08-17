Manana to face ANC disciplinary hearing

The ANC has announced that Mduduzi Manana will be disciplined after his assault of two women in a nightclub. Manana is Deputy Minister of Higher Education.

ANC secretary-general Mantashe is apparently unaware of government rules and could not say whether President Jacob Zuma will dismiss Manana.

There are many votes for Manana’s dismissal, but the presidency is still silent about the matter. Even the ANC-women are claiming Manana’s head.

Analysts say Manana is a faithful Zuma supporter, and hence the presidency’s is ignoring the problem.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

