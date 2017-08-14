Manana seems to be a difficult boss

The boss who regularly throws things on the floor blackmails people and blatantly abuses people.

According to staff, this man is none other than Mduduzi Manana.

Allegations made by the deputy minister’s staff is that he throws diaries and mobile phones when he is angry, employees are forced to perform work for him at home, and he locked up an employee in a dark office as punishment.

This behavior is allegedly already stretched over a period of five years.

Educational experts are very upset about the revelations, just after being charged with assault on two women in a nightclub. They are concerned about the education of students in the hands of a person with such a reputation.

Meanwhile, Bathabile Dlamini, the highly-debated Social Development Minister, is in trouble because she allegedly said no action should be taken against Manana as there are many government officials and leaders who commit much greater crimes than Manana.

Her words prompted so much controversy, and she is now asked what the major crimes of which Minister Dlamini knows and why are they concealed? It makes her just as guilty as she does not report the offences she knows are committed.

