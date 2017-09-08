Malema’s degree in racial hatred

Julius Malema’s statement at the graduation ceremony where he received an honors degree in philosophy that “Afrikaans is used to maintain white rule in South Africa” is a typical Malema racial hatred statement.

The HNP’s chief secretary, Mr. Louis van der Schyff said Malema is correct that Afrikaans is a White man’s language, but there is no way that a language or use of a language can ensure political domination.

“People strive for freedom and political power. That is why the Afrikaner is still seeking freedom and is speaking Afrikaans in unity as a nation. The same goes for the efforts of other peoples striving to govern themselves,” said Mr. Van Der Schyff.

“That the political ruler uses a particular language, as by the illegal ruling ANC uses English as a ruling language, is true. The leader is given the political power through various means, such as by war or (as in the case of the ANC), by the political handover of power in 1994 by the De Klerk regime. There is no white rule today and even less Afrikaans rule in South Africa.”

“That Malema has received an honors degree for this racial hatred statement goes beyond all reasonable wisdom. A degree in racial hatred might have been more appropriate,” said Mr. Van Der Schyff.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News