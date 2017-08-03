Lynne Brown and the Guptas

Media reports say that three people who have close relations with the Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown, can be linked to the Gupta’s. The three include her personal assistant, Kim Davids, as well as Ingrid Tufvensson her romantic partner and her Director General Richard Seleke. According to the leaked emails, Davids is involved in many transactions and appointments that are beyond her job description.

All of these allegations have now led Browne to request Davids to resign. The web is becoming wider, revealing more and more of the ANC cadres who are involved.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

  • winifred ann watson

    The skeletons are falling fast one after the other. It is more than time to clean out that cupboard it was overflowing so it is time to have a good clean out and clean up the filth that it has been collecting year after year.

  • Sam

    ….and it will take a totally new government to undo the damage caused by Zuma et al. The ANC CANNOT ! sad.