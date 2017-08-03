Lynne Brown and the Guptas

Media reports say that three people who have close relations with the Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown, can be linked to the Gupta’s. The three include her personal assistant, Kim Davids, as well as Ingrid Tufvensson her romantic partner and her Director General Richard Seleke. According to the leaked emails, Davids is involved in many transactions and appointments that are beyond her job description.

All of these allegations have now led Browne to request Davids to resign. The web is becoming wider, revealing more and more of the ANC cadres who are involved.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

