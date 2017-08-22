Luthuli House to be auctioned off

According to the Sunday Independent the ANC Head Quarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg might soon be sold to the highest bidder on public auction. This follows an instruction by the Johannesburg High Court last week to the Sherriff to put the pace on auction as the ANC fails to pay a debt of R25 million.

The ANC entered an agreement with a company called Resurgent Risk Management in 2013 to provide election support and strategic services to the ANC during the 2014 national elections. The company belongs to Manana Manzini. The money was never paid and Resurgent Risk Management consequently sued the ANC.

Manzini was a former National Intelligence Agency boss with Arthur Fraser, who was also a director of the company but resigned last year when he was appointed as State Security Agency director-general.

According to court papers, in October 2013 the ANC, represented by Ignatius Jacobs, entered into a “verbal agreement” with Barry Fraser, Arthur’s brother, who represented Resurgent.

IOL and SACommercialPropNews both report that Gwede Mantashe disputes the entire affair saying that the R20million+ agreement with Resurgent Risk Management was “a verbal agreement.” He also states that the ANC’s legal team is working on the issue.

Verbal agreement? For that amount? Makes one wonder what really hides behind the affair.

One thing is for certain – Luthuli House belongs to the ANC, the debt is an ANC debt. Will public funds be plundered to address the crisis? Time only will tell.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

