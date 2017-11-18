Local government coalition cracks showing clearly

The honeymoon of local government coalitions has passed, and the cracks are becoming more evident with the EFF, starting to make demands and getting away with it.

In the Nylstroom / Naboomspruit / Vaalwater municipality, where the coalition of DA, EFF, and VF + is in charge, the EFF threatened to withdraw if the speaker, Johan Abrie, did not resign. Should Abrie not leave, the EFF will withdraw its support in the Port Elizabeth coalition, which could lead to the departure of Athol Trollip who acts as mayor of the DA.

Abrie gave in and resigned. He will apparently be replaced by a member of the DA, but this time by a black member. This leads to the suspicion that the EFF is engaged in an action against whites.

There are rumors that the mayor, Marlene van Staden, is also under fire. Claims are made that in her case both the ANC and EFF are dissatisfied that a white woman is a mayor.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

