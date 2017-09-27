Little faith in Gigaba’s ‘assurance’ not to use PIC money to bail out SOEs

Die Vryburger

0
Adv. Anton Alberts - Image - Die Vryburger

There is little faith in the finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, “assurance” that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is being pressurized to give money to, among other things, save SAA from final bankruptcy.

SAA is already technically bankrupt and needs billions to survive. As part of their survival strategy, they have already canceled several flights to Africa.

Gigaba said pension funds in the PIC were safe and the money was not compromised.

The FF Plus has stated that they will not let be fooled by Gigaba’s denial.

Adv. FF Plus Anton Alberts said he has learned from sources in the PIC that there is a real attack on Dr. Dan Matjila, the head of the PCC, to force the PIC’s board to place pensioners’ money into hijacked and failing entities like SAA, ESKOM, PetroSA, and others.

“The FF Plus supports Dr. Matjila and its team entirely, and has a legal team in place to act on behalf of the GEPF pensions on the same contingency basis as the Transnet Pensioners legal team.”

“There can be no value attached to the minister’s statements that he has not directed official or unofficial requests to the PIC to use R100bn of their money as a rescue vessel for the entities. The ANC has repeatedly shown that they can not be trusted.”

“The FF Plus will keep a close observation of the situation and will ask the legal team to act if the PIC’s money is in jeopardy,” said adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 KPMG played a major role in state capture: Pravin ... Pravin Gordhan, the sacked finance minister, has in a statement initiated that the management of KPMG SA played a significant role in the state captur...
MKMVA and Johannesburg mayor in confrontation Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba took on the ANC's Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) over their planned march to his office. According to...
Court grants interdict to freeze R1.7-billion Gupt... The High Court in Pretoria has granted an urgent application to freeze the R1,75 billion rehabilitation fund of the Gupta controlled Optimum and Koorn...
Tourists robbed at OR Tambo International airport After the bravery of SAPS and Metropolitan Police on the East Rand, that the airport will now be secured against robbers and hijackers, 36 Dutch touri...