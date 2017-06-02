Line of ‘beggars’ getting longer at Guptas

The people who beg for money and donations are increasingly unfolding from the Gupta e-mail saga.

The Black First Land First (BFLF)’s Andile Mngxitama was allegedly also funded by the Guptas, although he vehemently denied it.

The e-mails, however, show, that he was communicating with Oakbay’s executive manager, Nazeem Howa, during 2016 and expressed thanks to Howa.

Observers point out that nobody just thanks someone for nothing. Whatever the thanks were for, is not yet clear.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News