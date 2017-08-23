Lindiwe asked for disciplinary action against Jacob Zuma

Another ANC top brass has openly asked for disciplinary action against Jacob Zuma regarding alleged misdeeds.

What makes this claim so much more interesting is that it comes from Lindiwe Sisulu, who also has her eye on the presidency of the ANC and the country. She is also a minister in Zuma’s cabinet, and the question arises as to how long she will stay there before Zuma takes her out.

While the ANC is engaged in a witch hunt for critics against Zuma, Sisulu can expect to be disciplined rather than Zuma in an attempt to discredit her as a candidate for the presidency so that she is less of a threat to Zuma’s ex-wife.

Sisulu says ministers involved in crimes must also be disciplined.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

