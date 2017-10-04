Zimbabwean nationals attacked and robbed, one killed

The Police in Westenburg outside Polokwane have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects for the murder and robbery which occurred along the N1 South road near the Ranch Hotel in the early hours of the morning of 3 October 2017, at about 03h45.

It is alleged that nine Zimbabwean Nationals, were travelling from Gauteng to Zimbabwe in a Toyota Quantum along the N1 south when a silver grey Toyota Avanza forced them off the road while shooting randomly causing the driver of the Toyota Quantum to lose control of the vehicle.

The suspects searched the Quantum including all the occupants, robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. During this incident, a 28 year old man was shot and killed.

The suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest. Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of these suspects, may contact Captain James Dikgale at 082 565 8566 or the Crime Stop number 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

