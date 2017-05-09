Zim cable thieves receive hefty sentences

Two Zimbabwean civilians who were illegally in the country and who were denied bail since they were arrested in April 2016, received substantial sentences for cable theft.

Brighton Moyo, 31, and Moses Molele, 36, were found guilty of first charges of cable theft, possession of second-hand goods, and being illegal immigrants.

Judge Scheepers informed the accused in the Dendron (Mogwadi) court of the fact that she had taken into account the poor economic conditions in Zimbabwe, but that the accused did not come here to work, but to commit crime and did not show any remorse for the offences they committed. To do justice and to be fair to society, as well as to set an example to potential criminals, they are sentenced to two years and seven days, and that a suspended sentence or a fine would not be appropriate for this serious matter. The tools used in the crime were declared forfeited to the state, and the cable was returned to the complainant.

TLU SA North thanked the prosecutor, Mr. Paul Olivier, as well as K.T Morathi for their thorough investigation. “The farmers of the Pietersburg District Agricultural Union were also acknowledged for their perseverance in this matter, as well as other issues that literally take years to be completed. TA SA North seriously continues to appeal that all cases should be reported and that crime scenes are not erased or trampled upon so that the evidence can be presented in court and lead to convictions such as this one,” said TLU SA’s regional representative, Mr. Dricus Botha.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

