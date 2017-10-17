Wrongful release of escapee, manhunt launched for his re arrest

The police in Modimolle have launched a manhunt for an escapee who was wrongfully released in Pretoria after he paid bail that was allegedly arranged through fraudulent means.

Jaco Opperman aged 33, was arrested in Witbank, Mpumalanga in August 2017 by the Modimolle Detectives after defrauding several victims of their hard earned cash. He has being sought by the police since May 2016.

It is understood the suspect was advertising Buffalos for sale and was subsequently paid thousands of rand when the unsuspecting victims made deposits into his account. He then disappeared. Three cases of fraud were then opened against him and a search ensued.

Opperman appeared before Modimolle Magistrate’s Court on the 20th of September 2017 and was remanded in custody.

The suspect was thereafter taken to Pretoria for detention. He somehow managed to pay bail to the amount of R500-00 which was never granted during his court appearance. The suspect was supposed to appear again in the same court on Monday 16 October 2017, but was nowhere to be found.

Premilinary police investigations point to possible aiding and abetting.

A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened against the suspect. Police have also opened cases of defeating the ends of Justice and aiding and abetting against the magistrate and a police warrant officer. A warrant for the arrest of Opperman has been issued.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned this incident. He gave an assurance that the law will be applied mercilessly against the responsible persons, regardless of who is involved.

“We will not tolerate a situation where we commit the scarce resources available to investigate cases and trace perpetrators, only for the arrested suspects to be released under dubious circumstances,” lamented Lieutenant General Ledwaba.

The Police are urging the community members to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. Anybody with information is requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Rossouw on 0711338524 or any nearest Police Station or Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News