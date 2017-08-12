Womans month operation Basadi a great success

Operation Basadi was conducted in the Makhado Cluster in respect of this Woman’s Month on 11 August 2017, focusing in all the crime infested areas around the Cluster precinct.

The Operation was led by the Makhado Cluster Women’s Network Champion Colonel Meryln Mabatha accompanied by the Deputy Cluster Commander Colonel Mukwevho and all the SAPS women senior officers, members and personnel.

The day started with the parade at the Cluster Office under the Command of Colonel Meryln Mabatha where members were addressed on the operating orders.

The operation which also included a high density road block was focusing on illegal items in transit, tracing of wanted suspects, undocumented persons, firearms and drugs and crime prevention as a whole.

The operation was supported by the CPF Members, other Government Departments such as Home Affairs and the Department of Roads and Transport.

During this operation, the following successes were achieved. 15 undocumented persons taken into custody, 3 suspects arrested for possession of illegal cigarettes, 10 RTA tickets issued, 6 warrant of arrests for Contravention of RTA’s executed, 6 trading on liquor without licence.

The following items were confiscated. 115 fake CD’s, 54 cream tubes Cosmetics, 17 cartoons of illegal cigarettes, 10 packets of tablets and 3 dagga plants.

The arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts in this Cluster soon.

South Africa Today – South Africa News