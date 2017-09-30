Wanted Westernburg murder suspect arrested

The Police in Westenburg outside Polokwane have made a major breakthrough on the arrest of a suspect in this matter.

Following the intensive police investigations in this matter by a team of the Westernburg Detectives, the deceased’s son aged 30 years old was positively linked to this murder which led to his arrest on the afternoon of 29 September 2017, in Polokwane.

This suspect will appear before the Polokwane Magistrates’ court on Monday 2 October 2017, on a charge of murder.

It is alleged that on 19 September 2017,at about 19:00 an elderly woman was with her domestic worker in Nirvana just outside the city when the armed suspect opened fire on them.

The old lady was rushed to hospital for medical attention where she passed on few hours later and the domestic worker did not sustain any injuries. The deceased was identified as Mahejeen Banu Patel aged 51 year old. The motive behind this killing is still not clear as nothing was taken from the deceased house.

Police investigations are still continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the arrest of this suspect in high esteem. The General has also commended the Westernburg Detectives on their dedication and professionalism for solving this complicated matter within a short space of time which is a milestone achievement in the fight against any serious and violent crime in this Province.

