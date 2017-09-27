Vigilantes perpetrate public violence and arson, Hlanganani

The Police in Hlanganani outside Giyani have launched a manhunt for a group of community members who have burnt houses in Blinkwater village on 26 September 2017.

It is alleged that a group of community members went on rampage hunting down the people whom they accuse of being involved in the killing of 24 year old Nyiko Nathiel Makhubele who was a taxi driver from this village who was shot to death last week.

A three roomed house, a four roomed house and one rondawel belonging to different families were burnt to ashes with everything inside.

During this incident, there was no injuries or fatalities and the damage caused is estimated at more than R100 000,00.

The Saps Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba has condemned these incidents of public violence in the strongest terms they deserved.

Members of the community must stop taking the law in their own hands but if they have information about any suspected person involved in crime, they may arrest and call the police or they may inform the police rather than to engage in this heinous acts which is totally uncalled for, concluded General Ledwaba.

The Public order Police members have since been deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

Cases of public violence and arson were opened, the suspects involved are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of all the suspects in this matter, may contact the nearest Police Station or Crime Stop on 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

Police investigations are continuing.

