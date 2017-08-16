Victims of farm attack assisted in SAPS operation

A Joint Operation “Basadi”, as part of Women’s Month, was conducted in all the Clusters in this Province composed of various Police Units and external role players such as the Traffic Department, the Departments of Home Affairs, Social Development, Correctional Services, Environmental Affairs, CSF, YCOP and CPF.

The objective of this operation included the official handing over of the house, furniture, food parcels and other household items to the Taganas Hook farm victims of a farm attack where a family of four, aged between 25 and 60 years old, were attacked and robbed off their valuable items.

The operation started with a parade at the Saps Tzaneen Operational Centre led by Major General Morakaladi and later, the Provincial Commissioner addressed members.

The main Operation was conducted in the Tzaneen Cluster led by the Provincial Commissioner, LT. General Nneke Jim Ledwaba accompanied by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner HRM, Major General Christine Morakaladi and the Tzaneen cluster Commander Major General Maggie Mathebula with all the Women Senior Officers, Station Commanders and members from the four Clusters; Tzaneen, Giyani Makhado and Thohoyandou.

The other focus of this operation was aimed at crimes against woman and children, sexual offences, contact and property crimes. Road blocks, stop and searches, raiding of illegal trade and tracing’ of wanted suspects.

