The University of Venda has built a swimming pool at an estimated cost of R 5 million.

However, the pool has become a white elephant since students cannot use the pool as there are no lifeguards.

The initial cost was R1.5 million but increased to R5 million.

The swimming pool’s water has since been drained and will certainly stay that way.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News