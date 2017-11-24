Vehicle testing station owner nabbed for bribery, Polokwane

A 32 year old suspect is expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrate Court for alleged bribery.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Unit obtained information about the suspect who was attempting to bribe a Department of Transport official to squash a case against her for operating a bogus vehicle testing station in Polokwane.

The suspect was arrested after she fell into a police trap.

She allegedly paid R10 000 bribe money which led to her arrest.

Investigations continue.

South Africa Today – South Africa News