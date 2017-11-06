Two young children drown, Mohlaletse River, Apel

The Police in Apel near Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane are investigating the death of two children who drowned while swimming in the Mohlaletse River.

It is alleged that on 05 November 2017, a group of young children were swimming in the river when two of them experienced difficulty swimming in the deep water and drowned, one of the boys ran to the village and called community members for help.

Members of the Community reacted in large numbers in an effort to save the lives of the boys. Members of the community managed to retrieve the bodies of the two boys, summoned the Emergency services and the Police who reacted swiftly however upon arrival, they were certified dead at the scene.

The deceased were identified as Tukelo Mahlanya aged 11 years and Moruthanyana Mahlanya also aged 11 who are residents of this area.

The SAPS in this Province would like to advise and encourage members of the community to put children’s safety first. Children must not be allowed to play or swim in the water without the close supervision of a water expert to avoid these type of incidents from occurring.

We are now in the rainy season where dams and rivers that were dry, will soon start flowing causing strong currents. Police further wishes to urge caretakers and parents, to practice water safety at all times especially in or nearby water resources.

An inquest docket is opened and the Police investigations are still continuing.

