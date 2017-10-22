Two Pastors arrested for alleged rape of minors, Phalaborwa

In Lulekani outside Phalaborwa, the Police have arrested a 52 year old Pastor in a village near Lulekani Township for allegedly raping his 14 year old half sister.

It is alleged that the victim started living with the suspect and his wife since she was three years old following the death of her mother.

The suspect who is a pastor at a local church, allegedly started raping the victim when she was 11 years old up to date until the victim reported the matter to the police who immediately started tracing the suspect that lead to his subsequent arrest.

The suspect will appear before the Lulekani Magistrate Court on Monday the 23 October 2017 on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Meanwhile, another Pastor aged 46 years was arrested by the Police in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa. He briefly appeared before the Namakgale Magistrate Court and he was remanded in custody with no bail until 26 October 2017 for bail application and for further Police investigations.

It is alleged that the suspect raped his 14 year old step daughter at a village near Namakgale Township following the gruesome discovery by the victim’s mother who immediately reported the ordeal to the Police which led to this arrest.

The Police preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect started raping the victim since February 2015.

The Police investigations on both the two incidents are still continuing.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bafana Linda condemned these acts of criminality perpetrated against children with in the strongest terms.

Members of the Community especially mother’s are still encouraged and advised to put more safety measures on children especially girls to prevent these type of incidents to happen, concluded General Linda.

