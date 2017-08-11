Two lions dismembered, mouth and paws removed

The Police in Vaalwater outside Lephalale have launched a manhunt for the suspects who poached, killed and dismembered two lions in their enclosure.

It is alleged that unknown suspects cut the fence and entered the Kwagadans lion enclosure, poisoned and killed the two lions during the night.

After this killing, the mouth and paws of the two lions were removed and one lion’s abdomen was cut open but nothing was taken from it. They then fled the scene.

The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect’s, may contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line SMS 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

