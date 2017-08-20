Two life sentences plus 60 years for rape and robbery

In Morebeng outside Polokwane, a 23 year old William Lesetja from Mentz Village in Ga Mamabolo area near Mankweng outside Polokwane, was sentenced to two life terms imprisonment plus sixty years imprisonment for two counts of rape and three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

These sentences emanate from the two separate incidents which took place during December 2012 when the accused raped two women aged 23 and 24 respectively. The accused threatened them with a firearm, took them from the tavern to the local grave yard where they raped them and then robbed them off their cell phones and other valuable items.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Jim Ledwaba has commended the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit and the General Detectives in this Province for their excellent investigative work and he further encouraged them to keep up the sterling work to ensure that all women and children are safe at all times. He also condemned the tendency of mob attacks and killings in this Province and further warned all perpetrators of these offenses to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

