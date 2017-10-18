Trio Crime syndicate bust, explosives and firearms recovered

0
Trio Crime syndicate bust, explosives and firearms recovered. Photo: SAPS
Trio Crime syndicate bust, explosives and firearms recovered. Photo: SAPS

In a concerted effort to fight the scourge of Trio Crimes, a successful Intelligence led joint operation was conducted in the Polokwane CBD on 16 October 2017, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

A vehicle was thoroughly searched and the following items were recovered, three 9mm handguns, 9mm ammunition, a R4 rifle, R4 ammunition, explosives consisting of two Connector fuses and seven blasting cartridges, knives and cell phones.

The three arrested suspects, aged between 23 and 34, will appear before Polokwane Magistrate Court soon for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, explosives and dangerous weapons.

The Provincial Commissioner LT. General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the team of Police officers for a job well done and encouraged them to double their efforts until all the crime syndicates are removed from our society.

