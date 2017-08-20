Trio crime operation nets 11 suspects, recovers firearms and vehicles

In a concerted effort to fight trio crimes and the mushrooming of incidents of possession of illegal firearms and drugs are contributing more to violent crimes in this Province, the ongoing joint intelligence driven operation composed of various police units that was up and running until early on the morning of 20 August 2017, has yielded successful results, especially in the crime infested areas.

In the Giyani Cluster, 4 suspects aged between 23 and 31 were arrested and the following were recovered, three firearms, three 9mm magazines, thirteen 9mm live rounds of ammunition and two cellphones.

In the Thohoyandou Cluster, four suspects were arrested and the following were recovered, a toyota Tazz which was hijacked in Botlokwa, firearms & various assorted rounds f ammunition.

And at Ga Masemola village near Lebowakgomo, three suspects aged between 23 and 35 were arrested for house robbery and possession of suspected stolen properties. Various incriminating exhibits were seized including balaclavas and hand gloves.

The arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts.

