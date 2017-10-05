Traffic police officers vehicle hijacked , Maake

The Police in Maake outside Tzaneen have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects involved in car hijacking on the night of 4 October 2017 at about 21:15.

The incident happened in Lenyenye township in the Maake Policing area.

It is alleged that a Traffic Police Officer was driving a state motor vehicle Golf 7 with registration GZC 117 L, white in colour for the Provincial Traffic in Mopani District.

She stopped the vehicle at the gate of her residence in order to open the gate and was blocked from behind by a silver grey Ford Focus with unknown registration numbers with three occupants inside, wearing balaclavas.

Two suspects alighted from the car and approached her, whereby she ran away leaving the car behind. They took the vehicle and fled.

Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of this suspects and the recovery of the car, can contact Lieutenant Colonel Cecil Machimana at 0824517181, Crime Stop number 086 0010111, Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

