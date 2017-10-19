Tourist information center torched, Tzaneen

The Police in Tzaneen are investing the burning of the local Tourist Information Center along the R71 road which occurred on the night at 16 October 2017 at about 23:55.

It is alleged that the Security Officer who was on duty at this center noticed fire coming from the front of the building. He immediately activated the Fire Brigade and the Police who reacted swiftly but on arrival, it was found that the building was up in flames.

Any attempt to extinguish the fire failed.

During this incident, there were no injuries or fatalities. The building was however totally gutted with everything inside including furniture and electrical appliances. The estimated damage caused amounts to more than R500 000-00.

The cause of this fire is still unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident, may contact LT. Colonel Cecil Machimani at 082 451 7181, the nearest Police Station, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News