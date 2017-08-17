Three officials fired over R7,4 million

The Limpopo transport department announced that three officials of the department had been dismissed after the discovery of R7,4 million fine money was stolen.

For ten other officers, the fire started to warm and resigned voluntarily.

According to the department, the theft began in 2009, and the question now arises why it has taken eight years and R7,4 million later to catch the people?

Those involved worked seemingly sly, especially with postal orders received for fines that varied and were entirely or partially taken for themselves.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News