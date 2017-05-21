Thirty suspects arrested in Limpopo

An Intelligence Led Clean-up Operation was conducted in Limpopo throughout this weekend until this morning with the sole objective of eradicating serious crimes.

Members of the community are once more commended for their continuous support they are giving to the Police, by supplying reliable information which led to this milestone of achievements.

A total of thirty (30) suspects, aged between 21 and 47 years, were arrested and Police recovered the following :

Twelve (12) unlicensed firearms.

75 rounds of ammunition for various firearms.

Two firearms magazines.

Three (03) stolen cars.

One (01) hijacked car.

One (01) motor vehicle engine of a stolen VW sedan

One (01) car which was used by the criminals in the commission of a crime.

The total estimated value of the recovered cars, including the engine, is R1.1million.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has once more assured the citizens of this Province that the Police are not going to rest until all these firearms are removed from our streets and he encouraged them to keep on the spirit of partnership Policing at all times.

The General has also commended a team of members from various Police Units who are part of this Operation which continue to make an impact in the fight against crime.

These suspect’s will appear before different magistrate courts soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.

