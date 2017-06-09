Suspect arrested for hijacking and unlicensed firearms

In a concerted effort to confront the scourge of Trio Crimes, the police in Maake outside Tzaneen have, arrested a male suspect (28) of Metz village on 8 June 2017, for carjacking and possession of unlicensed firearms.

The suspect and his accomplices allegedly hijacked a white Nissan hardbody bakkie at Lenyenye on 31 May 2017 at about 19:30 and members of the Task Team on Trio Crimes followed up on information that led to the recovery of the hijacked vehicle in a yard. The police pounced on the said premises, arrested the suspect and confiscated two revolvers, one pistol with serial numbers removed, one rifle, bolt cutter, mask, suspected stolen property and a white Nissan hardbody bakkie.

Further investigations will be conducted to ascertain whether the firearms were used in other crimes. The tracing of other suspects is continuing.

The arrested suspect will appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate Court soon.

