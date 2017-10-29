Success in trio crime operation, Groblersdal cluster

Three suspects, aged between 26 and 29, were nabbed at different places during sting operations that were conducted between 27 and 28 October 2017.

These Crime Intelligence led operations comprised of members from Crime Intelligence, the K9, Laersdeift SAPS and Cluster First Responder Team and were focusing on House Robberies, Carjacking and Business Robberies.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended this team of dedicated members for a well-coordinated operation that led to these simultaneous arrests.

