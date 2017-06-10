Stock theft syndicate intercepted, stolen cattle recovered

The Stock Theft Unit have intercepted a stock theft syndicate along Lebowakgomo and Polokwane road found to be transporting suspected stolen cattle following a tip-off from members of the community on 09 June 2017.

A 28 year old man was arrested for Possession of suspect stolen cattle and as a result, 13 suspected stolen cattle were recovered and they were all identified by their owners.

The suspect will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 12 June 2017,

Police investigations are continuing.

Police appeal to anyone who might have information on stock theft crimes in the province to contact contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 0825656524 or the nearest Police Station. Information can also be shared with Crime Stop at 0860010111 or Crime Line via SMS to 32211.

