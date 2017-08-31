Stock theft operation yields good results

In a concerted effort to fight incidents of stock theft in this Province head on ,the SAPS Stock Theft Unit have embarked on an on going operation which is targeting areas with prevalent incidents of this crime category in all the Clusters.

During this operation in Mokopane, Polokwane, Lebowakgomo and Mahwelereng Policing areas, various herds of cattle were recovered.

The suspects in this matter and the rightful owners of these cattle are still unknown at this stage.

Police urge anyone who has lost cattle and who can assist with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter to contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524 or they may go to Mokopane Police Station for identification of these cattle.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

