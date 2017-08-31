Stock theft operation yields good results

0
Stock theft operation yields good results. Photo: SAPS
Stock theft operation yields good results. Photo: SAPS

In a concerted effort to fight incidents of stock theft in this Province head on ,the SAPS Stock Theft Unit have embarked on an on going operation which is targeting areas with prevalent incidents of this crime category in all the Clusters.

During this operation in Mokopane, Polokwane, Lebowakgomo and Mahwelereng Policing areas, various herds of cattle were recovered.

The suspects in this matter and the rightful owners of these cattle are still unknown at this stage.

Police urge anyone who has lost cattle and who can assist with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter to contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524 or they may go to Mokopane Police Station for identification of these cattle.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Council members laughed at moment of silence for a... Shortly after the city council of Potgietersrus accepted a moment of silence for the death of Dr. Thla Thla, they laughed at a proposal for a moment ...
Ethnic fighting within ANC The veterans of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) are furious about a declaration of the Limpopo chairman that he supports Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma...
Two small children die in house fire The South African Police Service strongly condemns the horrific death of two children after an incident which occurred on a farm outside Musina yester...
Massive manhunt launched for four escapees The Police in Lephalale have launched a massive manhunt for the four suspects who escaped from lawful custody. It is alleged that in the early hour...